Tara Davis-Woodhall rocks Daisy Dukes, tube top at NASCAR Kansas playoff
America's golden couple, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall, are enjoying the final stretch of 2024 as Olympic champions.
Tara brought home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the long jump after leaping 7.10 meters and she instantly became a star. She then turned her attention to the Paralympics, where she cheered on husband Hunter Woodhall.
She brought her American pride with her and wore a Team USA bikini before Hunter hit the track, and now they have embarked on a celebratory tour.
MORE: Tara Davis-Woodhall shares touching moment with husband Hunter
On Sunday, September 29, Tara and Hunter stopped by Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 where they served as Grand Marshalls.
Tara pulled up to the track in a stellar outfit, rocking Daisy Dukes and a tube top with her Team USA jacket draped over top.
Prior to the start of the race, Tara and Hunter got to make the call to drivers to "Start your engines!" and they couldn't have been more enthusiastic and excited to carry out the tradition.
That makes two tracks that the Woodhalls have dominated in 2024.
For Tara, her season came to an end at Diamond League in late August. She finished her season undefeated and cleared 7 meters in the long-jump at every single meet.
The Instagram account "the way we met" shared the story of Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall, who met at a track meet in Idaho during their Senior year of high school. It was love at first sight, with Hunter texting a friend, "This is the girl I am going to marry."
After sliding into her DMs, Hunter secured a date and the rest of their story is now being written.
How long until Hallmark releases their next love story, "The Golden Couple"?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grand finale: Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots in final fit
You fancy: Caleb Williams’ new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Hot duo: Gabby Thomas, ‘Hot Ones’ Sean Evans pose for ‘spicy’ photo at Athlos NYC
Uh oh: DiJonai Carrington calls for Indiana Fever to ‘free’ girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Golden girl: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Cowboys game