Tara Davis-Woodhall's Team USA bikini will have you feeling patriotic

USA track and field star Tara Davis-Woodhall, who won gold in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is still riding the high of being an Olympic champion.
And with the 2024 Paralympics underway, she will get to go from athlete to supportive spouse when she roots on her husband, Hunter Woodhall.
Before Hunter competes at the Paralympics, Tara decided to soak up some sun and did so by showing off her American pride in a Team USA bikini complete with the Paralympics logo.
The bikini was made by Skims, which is a proud sponsor of Team USA at the Olympic Games for a third time.
Davis-Woodhall and Hunter, who is a three-time Paralympics medalist, began their love story with a DM on Instagram.
Let this be a lesson to both men and women: never be afraid to shoot your shot.
