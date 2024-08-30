The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tara Davis-Woodhall's Team USA bikini will have you feeling patriotic

Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall showed off her American pride in a Team USA bikini before rooting on husband Hunter Woodhall in the Paralympics.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USA track and field star Tara Davis-Woodhall, who won gold in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is still riding the high of being an Olympic champion.

And with the 2024 Paralympics underway, she will get to go from athlete to supportive spouse when she roots on her husband, Hunter Woodhall.

Before Hunter competes at the Paralympics, Tara decided to soak up some sun and did so by showing off her American pride in a Team USA bikini complete with the Paralympics logo.

PHOTOS: 'America's Cowgirl' Tara Davis-Woodhall goes viral after winning gold

The bikini was made by Skims, which is a proud sponsor of Team USA at the Olympic Games for a third time.

Davis-Woodhall and Hunter, who is a three-time Paralympics medalist, began their love story with a DM on Instagram.

Let this be a lesson to both men and women: never be afraid to shoot your shot.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Team USA
Tara Davis-Woodhall, left, celebrates her women’s long jump gold with women’s shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders on day 9 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Paris Olympics
Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's long jump during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Paris Olympics
Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's long jump during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Team USA, Paris Olympics
Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

