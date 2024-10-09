The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tavia Shackles Hunt slays in cozy Chiefs gameday dress at Style Lounge

Gracie and Ava Hunt are known to stun with their fits, and it's clear they get their passion for fashion from their mama.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Like mother, like daughters. As Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt have been slaying with their game day fashions, their mother is also quite the fashionista.

Tavia Shackles Hunt — who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and mother of daughters Gracie and Ava, and son Knobel — came through with a Chiefs-inspired look at the Kansas City Chiefs Style Lounge. Ahead of the event, Gracie shared some behind-the-scenes videos and photos on her Instagram Story, and in one clip, Tavia Hunt is seen rocking a stylish Chiefs dress.

Instagram / Gracie Hunt
Tavia Hunt stuns in a gameday dress at the Kansas City Chiefs Style Lounge event / Instagram / Gracie Hunt

The dress is a long, black garment with a stringed top portion, and a dazzling sequined Chiefs logo in front. The ensemble was complete with glimmery silver high heels.

Tonight’s Style Lounge marks the 13th iteration of the event, during which, fans of the Chiefs, as well as lovers of fashion, can see some fabulous Chiefs-inspired clothing, and shop from a selection of local, women-owned small businesses. Fans can also shop from Gracie’s new Chiefs-inspired collection, featuring an assortment of tops, bottoms, accessories, and more.

During the event, a fashion show takes place, in which models rock the runway in some of the local designers’ clothing. 

And as evidenced by Gracie’s fits, we know she’s curated a fabulous selection.

Clark and Tavia Hunt 2024
Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Hunt during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

