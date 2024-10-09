Tavia Shackles Hunt slays in cozy Chiefs gameday dress at Style Lounge
Like mother, like daughters. As Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt have been slaying with their game day fashions, their mother is also quite the fashionista.
Tavia Shackles Hunt — who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and mother of daughters Gracie and Ava, and son Knobel — came through with a Chiefs-inspired look at the Kansas City Chiefs Style Lounge. Ahead of the event, Gracie shared some behind-the-scenes videos and photos on her Instagram Story, and in one clip, Tavia Hunt is seen rocking a stylish Chiefs dress.
The dress is a long, black garment with a stringed top portion, and a dazzling sequined Chiefs logo in front. The ensemble was complete with glimmery silver high heels.
Tonight’s Style Lounge marks the 13th iteration of the event, during which, fans of the Chiefs, as well as lovers of fashion, can see some fabulous Chiefs-inspired clothing, and shop from a selection of local, women-owned small businesses. Fans can also shop from Gracie’s new Chiefs-inspired collection, featuring an assortment of tops, bottoms, accessories, and more.
During the event, a fashion show takes place, in which models rock the runway in some of the local designers’ clothing.
And as evidenced by Gracie’s fits, we know she’s curated a fabulous selection.
