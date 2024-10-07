The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who are Clark Hunt's children? Meet Gracie, Knobel, and Ava

The Kansas City Chiefs have birthed many superstars, including some of those behind the scenes making the magic happen.

Alex Gonzalez

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs Clark Hunt, daughter Gracie and wife Tavia Shackles speak with fashion influencer Taylen Biggs on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs Clark Hunt, daughter Gracie and wife Tavia Shackles speak with fashion influencer Taylen Biggs on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs have birthed quite a few players who have become celebrities — including tight end turned actor Travis Kelce, as well as quarterback and social media superstar Patrick Mahomes. But there are several others behind the scenes who have become stars in their own right.

Clark Hunt, the Chiefs’ owner and CEO, is one of the most recognizable names and faces in the NFL. Equally as recognizable is his daughter, Gracie, who has been slaying this season with her fabulous game-day fits, as she cheers on her father’s team. 

But Gracie is only one of three children who Clark shares with his wife Tavia Shackles Hunt. You can get to know the Hunt children below.

Gracie Hunt, 25

Gracie Hunt 2024
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gracie is the eldest daughter of Clark and Tavia. She studied sports management and broadcast journalism at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and later, earned her master’s degree from University of Kansas. 

In recent years, Grace has become a social media influencer, with over half a million followers on her personal Instagram page. Fans tune in every week to see her gameday fits, as well as her day-to-day adventures with her boyfriend, Cody Keith, who was once a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates. Her socially media savvy has paid off, especially given the fact that she helps with the Chiefs’ marketing and brand development.

Grace has also made some friends in high places, as she’s previously been seen hanging out with Taylor Swift.

Knobel Hunt, 22

Knobel Hunt 2022
Knobel Hunt attends the DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights at City Market on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. / Annie Lesser via Imago

Knobel is Clark and Tavia’s only son. Like Clark and Gracie, Knobel attends SMU, where he plays on the school’s soccer team. 

He maintains a more private social media presence, as compared to Gracie, but his LinkedIn page boasts an incredible resume. Knobel studies finances and has held quite a few internships at investment firms. 

Ava Hunt, 19

Ana is the youngest of the Hunt children and has also followed in her siblings’ and father’s footsteps by venturing into the sports world. She enrolled at SMU this past fall, where she participates in cheerleading.

She is a member of the Pi Phi sorority, and as evidenced by her Instagram page, a fan of Taylor Swift.

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

