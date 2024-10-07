Who are Clark Hunt's children? Meet Gracie, Knobel, and Ava
The Kansas City Chiefs have birthed quite a few players who have become celebrities — including tight end turned actor Travis Kelce, as well as quarterback and social media superstar Patrick Mahomes. But there are several others behind the scenes who have become stars in their own right.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt seduces in black minidress poses for ‘LA lights’
Clark Hunt, the Chiefs’ owner and CEO, is one of the most recognizable names and faces in the NFL. Equally as recognizable is his daughter, Gracie, who has been slaying this season with her fabulous game-day fits, as she cheers on her father’s team.
But Gracie is only one of three children who Clark shares with his wife Tavia Shackles Hunt. You can get to know the Hunt children below.
Gracie Hunt, 25
Gracie is the eldest daughter of Clark and Tavia. She studied sports management and broadcast journalism at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and later, earned her master’s degree from University of Kansas.
In recent years, Grace has become a social media influencer, with over half a million followers on her personal Instagram page. Fans tune in every week to see her gameday fits, as well as her day-to-day adventures with her boyfriend, Cody Keith, who was once a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates. Her socially media savvy has paid off, especially given the fact that she helps with the Chiefs’ marketing and brand development.
Grace has also made some friends in high places, as she’s previously been seen hanging out with Taylor Swift.
Knobel Hunt, 22
Knobel is Clark and Tavia’s only son. Like Clark and Gracie, Knobel attends SMU, where he plays on the school’s soccer team.
He maintains a more private social media presence, as compared to Gracie, but his LinkedIn page boasts an incredible resume. Knobel studies finances and has held quite a few internships at investment firms.
Ava Hunt, 19
Ana is the youngest of the Hunt children and has also followed in her siblings’ and father’s footsteps by venturing into the sports world. She enrolled at SMU this past fall, where she participates in cheerleading.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt's sister Ava Hunt posts kissy selfie with SMU cheerleader teammate
She is a member of the Pi Phi sorority, and as evidenced by her Instagram page, a fan of Taylor Swift.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville
Good hair day: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation
It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist
Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one