Gracie Hunt, sister Ava Hunt sizzle side-by-side in Chiefs glam fits
Both Hunt sisters got together for a rare public sighting of the duo on Monday night. Both sisters looked stunning with their outfits.
The heiresses to the Kansas City Chiefs were at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints. The daughters of team owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Shackles are starting to become household names on their own.
Gracie, 25, is well-known as being a former Miss Kansas pageant winner, and for her fashion game like the dazzling button-up Chiefs top, with knee-high boots and a miniskirt combo she wore to Monday’s game.
Ava, 19, meanwhile, is a cheerleader at SMU and has recently made headlines touting the team’s big college football win this weekend by posting pictures in her cheer outfit.
Seeing both girls together — and brother Knobel — was a sight to behold. The two Hunt sisters posed for a side-by-side photo together and the black leather look with the Chiefs tops was all the rage.
Of course, with all three heirs to the team there at once the family had to get together for one big Chiefs royal family photo.
The family brought the luck with them, too, as the two time defending Super Bowl champions rolled the Saints, 26-13, to improve to 5-0 on the season. Yea, life is pretty good for the Hunts.
