The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt, sister Ava Hunt sizzle side-by-side in Chiefs glam fits

Both Kansas City Chiefs heiresses were in attendance on Monday night, and both didn’t disappoint with their fashion games.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Both Hunt sisters got together for a rare public sighting of the duo on Monday night. Both sisters looked stunning with their outfits.

The heiresses to the Kansas City Chiefs were at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints. The daughters of team owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Shackles are starting to become household names on their own.

Gracie, 25, is well-known as being a former Miss Kansas pageant winner, and for her fashion game like the dazzling button-up Chiefs top, with knee-high boots and a miniskirt combo she wore to Monday’s game.

RELATED: Who are Clark Hunt's children? Meet Gracie, Knobel, and Ava

Ava, 19, meanwhile, is a cheerleader at SMU and has recently made headlines touting the team’s big college football win this weekend by posting pictures in her cheer outfit.

Seeing both girls together — and brother Knobel — was a sight to behold. The two Hunt sisters posed for a side-by-side photo together and the black leather look with the Chiefs tops was all the rage.

Gracie and Ava Hunt
Gracie and Ava Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s 49ers crop top jaw-dropper fit vs. Cardinals

Of course, with all three heirs to the team there at once the family had to get together for one big Chiefs royal family photo.

Knobel Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Tavia Shackles, Clark Hunt, and Ava Hunt
Knobel Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Tavia Shackles, Clark Hunt, and Ava Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

The family brought the luck with them, too, as the two time defending Super Bowl champions rolled the Saints, 26-13, to improve to 5-0 on the season. Yea, life is pretty good for the Hunts.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville

Good hair day: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle

Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation 

It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist

Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion