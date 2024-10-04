Taylor Rooks, Charissa Thompson wow side-by-side in business fancy NFL fits
This week’s Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video turned out to be one of the best games of the NFL season so far with the Atlanta Falcons outlasting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling overtime win. While both teams looked good on the field, so did TNF female duo of Taylor Rooks and Charissa Thompson.
Rooks and Thompson brought the fire to the sidelines and desk Thursday night with their fit games. Rooks also apparently taught Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins how to Swag Surf.
Rooks rocked the dark blue with the pin stripes suit jacket and a miniskirt, while Thompson chose to go with the gray suit jacket and pants combo. That’s a “W” right their for the Prime Video team, no doubt.
Thompson serves as the host for TNF’s wraparound programming, working alongside analysts Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth.
Rooks, was named a feature reporter for TNFL prior to the 2022 season. She conducts in-depth interviews with players, coaches, and other NFL figures.
Next week the crew will be in Seattle for the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers game. Let’s see what Rooks and Thompson (and the boys) wear in the Emerald City.
