Kirk Cousins Put Taylor Rooks's Swag Surfin Lessons to Use After Win vs. Bucs
Thursday Night Football featured a standout performance from Kirk Cousins, who threw for a franchise-record 509 passing yards and four touchdowns, on the field and off the field in the club's 36-30 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Cousins, who has become something of a cult hero among NFL fans, especially after he somewhat infamously donned his teammates' expensive jewelry around his neck on a flight home from a London game in November of 2022, was at it again on Thursday night.
Not only did the Falcons quarterback reprise his classic, "You like that!" phrase, but he also began Swag Surfin, a dance based on the hip-hop song by Fast Life Youngstaz (F.L.Y.), a rapper and Georgia native, in celebration of the win.
When asked about the dance after the game, Cousins explained to reporters that Amazon Prime Video reporter Taylor Rooks taught him how to swag surf during an interview.
"It's so fun," Cousins said. "That's why you play. That's why you play and I was taught this week by Taylor Rooks with Amazon. To sit down with her, and she's from Atlanta, and she taught me how to do it."
"The key is when the beat drops. It kind of initially just gets going, gets everybody in the stadium aware of it, but when the beat drops, that's when it really gets going. And I know it's good energy. There's a lot of good songs they play throughout the game. Good environment."
"But that one does it for me."
And, if anyone was wondering, here is Cousins learning the finer points of Swag Surfin from Rooks at the 3:25 mark in the interview.
Amazing.
Cousins, who has looked better each week as he gets further out in his recovery from last season's torn Achilles injury, and the Falcons improved to 3-2 with Thursday's victory. Atlanta will travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 6.