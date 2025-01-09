Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal drops baller ‘boss’ fit before Texas-Ohio State game
The Texas Longhorns take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan 10. The Longhorns punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals after a thrilling double overtime win against the Arizona State Sun Devils on New Year's Day.
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was named as one of the eight finalists for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year award this week, enter their matchup against the Buckeyes as underdogs. Helping cheer for the Longhorns at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian.
While Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football," helped style Nikki Morris, wife of Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris last week, the 39-year-old proved she's in CFP mode with her latest fit on Thursday.
Loreal posted a video of herself on Instagram strutting down the office to The Carter's song, "Boss," in a long grey suit jacket, tie and black pants.
While it's been a trying year for the Sarkisians off the field, as the couple announced their separation back in July, they appear to have since reconciled. Loreal joined Sarkisian and the on the field after the defeated the Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. She even stepped on stage during the trophy ceremony.
If all goes according to plan, fans can expect to see Loreal celebrating the CFP semifinal win on the field in Arlington, Texas on Friday night.
