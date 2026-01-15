Tiger Woods’ gf Vanessa Trump stuns in strapless black dress for his 50th red party

It’s been pretty quiet on the Tiger Woods relationship front lately with Vanessa Trump, but she reannounced herself in a big way for his 50th birthday party in a stunning dress.

The 15-time major champion golfer actually turned 50 on December 30, but is celebrating with a Masters-themed “red party” with a celebrity-packed guest list in West Palm Beach that includes a performance from Bon Jovi.

🚨🐅🎉 #NEW — Tiger Woods and his foundation will be hosting a 300-person, celebrity packed social event on January 14th at The Breakers Hotel in West Palm Beach to celebrate His 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of his foundation, per @FOS. Bon Jovi is set to perform and… pic.twitter.com/bQzZ6LtpMz — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) January 7, 2026

Lately, Tiger has in fact been in the news more with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren than Vanessa. Tiger was just spotted with Nordegren watching their son Charlie, 16, play in a golf tournament in Florida where she rocked the ultimate mom fit.

They were also spotted in November when Charlie’s high school team won its second consecutive Florida state championship.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren line up with Benjamin golfers and parents, wearing big smiles as they celebrate the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. | Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods and Nordegren, 46, were married in 2004 and divorced in 2010 after the public scandal caused by his multiple extramarital affairs that were exposed in a 2009 car crash. They have two kids together in son Charlie, 16, and daughter Sam, 18.

Tiger and Vanessa, whose ex-husband is Donald Trump Jr., have decided to keep their lives together as private as possible. We saw this post from Woods back in March, but little has come out with them since.

Now, for the big birthday bash, Vanessa posed with daughter Kai Trump, who is committed to play golf for the Miami Hurricanes.

🚨👀🔥 #NEW — Tiger Woods girlfriend Vanessa Trump & daughter Kai are dressed to impress for tonight’s RED Legacy event in Palm Beach Gardens, celebrating 30 years of Woods’ foundation as well as his 50th birthday with 300 guests set to attend. @TWlegion



(📸: @kaitrump) pic.twitter.com/SCfpHOsdDl — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) January 15, 2026

While mom crushed the black, Kai kept to the red theme while in a cast having just had wrist surgery.

Star-studded guest list:

Reports have it at about 300 guests, including fellow golfer Justin Thomas, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank, among others.

Happy belated birthday to Tiger Woods.

