Livvy Dunne turns heads with Tiger Woods neighbor meetup

Even though her days competing with LSU gymnastics are now over, Livvy Dunne has done a great job remaining relevant in the sports world.

Dunne continues to grow her already impressive social media following, as she now has 5.3 million Instagram followers and 7.9 million followers on TikTok.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Not to mention that she's dating Paul Skenes, who is arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now.

Dunne has turned this huge following into revenue through social media, which has allowed her to buy several properties over the past year or so.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne already has an apartment in New York City and got another place in Jupiter, Florida, in 2025, which is not far down the road from golf legend Tiger Woods’ $60 million mansion in Jupiter Island.

Dunne is clearly enjoying her property in Florida and seems to spend most of her time there in the winter, given how much better the weather is compared to New York.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes spotted chatting with Tiger Woods at TGL event

Dunne and her legendary neighbor appeared to be at the same event on January 13. Dunne posted several Instagram stories of herself participating in various golf activities at a TGL event (which stands for Tomorrow's Golf League, a golf league founded by Woods) at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach.

Woods was also at the event. And one of the stories Dunne posted showed her, Skenes, and Woods speaking. The post is captioned, "🤝 @tigerwoods".

Livvy Dunne's January 13 Instagram story.

It would be fascinating to know what these three were speaking about. Perhaps the neighbors were comparing properties, or Woods was speaking to Skenes about his upcoming MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

