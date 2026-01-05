The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Elin Nordegren spotted with Tiger Woods in total mom outfit supporting son Charlie

The 15-time golf major champion and his ex-wife make a rare public appearance together to root on their son at a tournament in Florida.
Matt Ryan|
April 11, 2002; Augusta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods' then girlfriend, Elin Nordegren, watches him during the first round of the 2002 Masters.
April 11, 2002; Augusta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods' then girlfriend, Elin Nordegren, watches him during the first round of the 2002 Masters. | Tim Dillon / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren was spotted with the golfer to cheer on their son Charlie in a rare public appearance of the two together.

Woods, 50, and Nordegren, 46, were married in 2004 and divorced in 2010 after the public scandal caused by his multiple extramarital affairs that were exposed in a 2009 car crash. They have two kids together in son Charlie, 16, and daughter Sam, 18.

Elin and Tige
June 16, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; When Tiger Woods (right) was congratulated by then-wife Elin Nordegren Woods after winning the 2008 US Open Championship at Torrey Pines. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both kids are athletes as Sam won a state soccer championship in Florida where Tiger was in full dad mode as a fan, and Charlie, who is a heck of golfer like his father, led his high school to a second state title in three years.

Tiger Woods and daughte
Pictured from left to right, Elin Nordegren, Sam Woods, and Tiger Woods pose for a photo at Spec Martin Stadium following Benjamin's soccer state championship on Mar. 1, 2025. | Alexander Peterman / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We last saw Elin and Tiger together rooting on Charlie at that state championship golf match in Florida.

Tiger and Eli
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren line up with Benjamin golfers and parents, wearing big smiles as they celebrate the Class 1A state championship on Nov. 15, 2025. | Alex Peterman / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They were back co-parenting over the weekend for the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship where Charlie was playing.

Charlie Wood
Benjamin golfer Tiger Woods is photographed in during the Junior Orange Bowl at the Biltmore Golf Course on Jan. 3, 2026. | Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was Nordegren’s casual total mom fit that stood out on the day, though, with her comfortable leggings and light zip-up jacket with the athletic shoes and socks on.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegre
Charlie Woods' father, Tiger Woods, and mother, Elin Nordegren, are photographed in the gallery at the Junior Orange Bowl on Jan. 3, 2026. | Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s the perfect fit for comfort, to do a lot of walking around the course, and keep the sun off your face.

It’s good to see the parents supporting their kids together no matter what their history is.

Charlie showcases his skills

Charlie performed well in front of mom and his 15-time major champion dad, shooting rounds of 73 and 72, placing him near the top 20 and at 3-over par.

He also avoided a freak accident, ducking to get out of the way of an errant shot on the golf course.

Charlie Wood
Charlie Woods chips onto the seventh green during the Junior Orange Bowl on Jan. 3, 2026. | Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

