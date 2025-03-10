Kylie Jenner crushes bf Timothée Chalamet in tie-up crop top at Indian Wells Open
Not only is Timothée Chalamet the hottest young actor in Hollywood. But he's also a diehard sports fan.
Chalamet is a constant in courtside seats for NBA games, especially for his beloved New York Knicks, and of course who could forget his viral appearance on ESPN's "College Gameday." Well now add tennis to his sports-watching arsenal, although today at the Indian Wells Open, the Oscar nominated actor was upstaged by his social media superstar girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
RELATED: 7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns towers over Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet
Spotted watching the match between his fellow French countryman Ugo Humbert (Chalamet is a dual citizen for the United States and France) and Holger Rune of Denmark, the "A Complete Unknown" and "Dune" A-lister, 29, wore a simple white T-shirt underneath a pinstripe collared shirt, while the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality star and makeup mogul Jenner, 27, stunned in a red tie-up crop top.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner throws former bestie, Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods under the bus
Jenner couldn't keep her hands off the heartthrob, while he seemed to turn to her like, honey, I'm trying to watch the match.
To be fair, the unabashed Knicks fan was loving the belly rub from Jenner.
This wasn't the first time the couple was seen at a tennis match together, as they also attended the US Open men's final together in 2023. Chalamet was much more into the mutual PDA, at least from the looks of this photo.
Unfortunately Chalamet's French connection Humbert lost in three sets to Rune, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
And as for Jenner and Chalamet, anytime they go anywhere in public together, they are the complete opposite of unknown.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court