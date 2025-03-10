The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kylie Jenner crushes bf Timothée Chalamet in tie-up crop top at Indian Wells Open

The social media superstar dragged her NBA-loving A-list actor boyfriend to a tennis match to watch his French countryman. Jenner stole the show with her fit.

Matthew Graham

Mar 9, 2025: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Indians Wells Masters
Mar 9, 2025: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Indians Wells Masters / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not only is Timothée Chalamet the hottest young actor in Hollywood. But he's also a diehard sports fan.

Chalamet is a constant in courtside seats for NBA games, especially for his beloved New York Knicks, and of course who could forget his viral appearance on ESPN's "College Gameday." Well now add tennis to his sports-watching arsenal, although today at the Indian Wells Open, the Oscar nominated actor was upstaged by his social media superstar girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Spotted watching the match between his fellow French countryman Ugo Humbert (Chalamet is a dual citizen for the United States and France) and Holger Rune of Denmark, the "A Complete Unknown" and "Dune" A-lister, 29, wore a simple white T-shirt underneath a pinstripe collared shirt, while the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality star and makeup mogul Jenner, 27, stunned in a red tie-up crop top.

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner
Mar 9, 2025: Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner attend the Indian Wells Masters. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jenner couldn't keep her hands off the heartthrob, while he seemed to turn to her like, honey, I'm trying to watch the match.

To be fair, the unabashed Knicks fan was loving the belly rub from Jenner.

This wasn't the first time the couple was seen at a tennis match together, as they also attended the US Open men's final together in 2023. Chalamet was much more into the mutual PDA, at least from the looks of this photo.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet
Sep 10, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the 2023 US Open men's final. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Unfortunately Chalamet's French connection Humbert lost in three sets to Rune, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

And as for Jenner and Chalamet, anytime they go anywhere in public together, they are the complete opposite of unknown.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

