Too-cool Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes mocked for Olympic Games Paris 2024 attire (PHOTO)
Nothing says A-list celebrity disguise like sunglasses and a baseball cap.
A-list actor Ryan Gosling, or Ken, wore the prerequisite uniform at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 women’s gymnastics uneven bars final in a green Olympics baseball camp and shades, accompanied by his partner Eva Mendes, looking even more chic in her white-framed pair. (Apparently the couple was there with their children, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, which NBC Sports classily didn’t show.)
The United States’ Suni Lee continued to complete her own dramatic comeback with another bronze medal.
Hopefully Gosling and Mendes were able to see all of the dramatic action with the shades on inside the Bercy Arena in Paris. Doesn’t wearing sunglasses immediately make A-list celebrities an immediate mark for NBC’s cameras? (Sure, for someone like Snoop Dogg, they know where he’ll be seated. Gosling and Mendes seem like the type that don’t want to be “caught” on camera.)
Regardless, users had fun making fun of the attractive Hollywood couple. Some of our favorites.
On instagram, the most popular comment on NBC Sports’ post was, “The sunglasses are more attention seeking than anything. Get over yourself.”
“Sunglasses Indoors. Cool as the other side of the pillow,” wrote another user.
And as we noted, “FYI-Sunglasses indoors is not a good disguise.” Agreed!
On Twitter, the feedback was similar.
Although not everyone was being a hater. This user, and we concur, thought Mendes looked amazing.
And probably our favorite comment: “I look forward to the camera showing us them over and over again. vs Tom Cruise or John Travolta! Just me?”
Nailed it!
