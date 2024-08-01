Suni Lee’s Emotional Reaction to Securing an Olympic Medal Had Fans in Tears
Suni Lee knew in order to secure a medal in Thursday's women's all-around final in Paris that she needed to crush the final rotation of the competition, the floor routine. Then she went out there and did exactly that, getting a score of 13.666 that guaranteed her a spot in the final three. She ended up finishing third behind Simone Biles (gold) and Rebeca Andrade (silver).
Lee, who has battled back from a pair of kidney conditions to once again become of the greatest gymnasts in the world, watched as the score was put on the board. NBC's cameras were able to capture the moment, allowing viewers to see just how much this meant to her.
This is the good stuff:
Fans got emotional seeing that:
