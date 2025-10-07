Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa goes wild in perfect Jaguars fit for Chiefs finish
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like they may have tripped away a win vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. He got back up —twice — and willed them to victory with the winning touchdown. His wife Marissa Lawrence was literally standing out in the crowd during the finish while rocking a stunning Jaguars fit.
Lawrence, 26, and the Jaguars have been the surprise of the NFL and are now 4-1 on the season with one heart-breaking loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals between them and an undefeated record.
On Monday night vs. the three-time defending AFC champs, Lawrence and the team found a way and stumbled into a win.
What a way to win, too. And what a birthday present as it was Trevor’s big day on Monday.
He also got quite the gift from family with his daughter Shae Lynn, who was born in January, dressed her up like a Jaguar in the cutest fit for the big game.
Mom herself also went all out for Trevor. She first showed the custom top getting her glam on.
And then going all Jaguar with the leopard-print shorts and standing out — literally — in the crowd.
She wrote, “Had to make sure I could see 😭😭😭😭” on her post.
She certainly saw a good game and a good win for the birthday boy.
Trevor first met Marissa in the fifth grade back in Georgia and the two started dating in high school. While Trevor was winning a national title for the Clemson Tigers, Marissa was a soccer star for Anderson University in South Carolina.
The Jaguars are at home again on Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks where no doubt Marissa will stand out yet again.
