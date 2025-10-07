The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa goes wild in perfect Jaguars fit for Chiefs finish

The quarterback’s wife stood out in the crowd for Jacksonville’s big victory over Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

Matt Ryan

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gives his wife Marissa Layne Lawrence a kiss before the start of the game with their daughter Shae Lynn.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gives his wife Marissa Layne Lawrence a kiss before the start of the game with their daughter Shae Lynn. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like they may have tripped away a win vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. He got back up —twice — and willed them to victory with the winning touchdown. His wife Marissa Lawrence was literally standing out in the crowd during the finish while rocking a stunning Jaguars fit.

Lawrence, 26, and the Jaguars have been the surprise of the NFL and are now 4-1 on the season with one heart-breaking loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals between them and an undefeated record.

On Monday night vs. the three-time defending AFC champs, Lawrence and the team found a way and stumbled into a win.

What a way to win, too. And what a birthday present as it was Trevor’s big day on Monday.

He also got quite the gift from family with his daughter Shae Lynn, who was born in January, dressed her up like a Jaguar in the cutest fit for the big game.

Mom herself also went all out for Trevor. She first showed the custom top getting her glam on.

Marissa Lawrence
Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

And then going all Jaguar with the leopard-print shorts and standing out — literally — in the crowd.

Marissa Lawrence
Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

She wrote, “Had to make sure I could see 😭😭😭😭” on her post.

Marissa Lawrence
Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

She certainly saw a good game and a good win for the birthday boy.

Trevor first met Marissa in the fifth grade back in Georgia and the two started dating in high school. While Trevor was winning a national title for the Clemson Tigers, Marissa was a soccer star for Anderson University in South Carolina.

The Jaguars are at home again on Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks where no doubt Marissa will stand out yet again.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

