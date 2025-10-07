Travis Hunter's wife Leanna posts odd selfie after Jaguars' dramatic Chiefs win
Shortly after Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars had a stunning win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, Hunter’s wife Leanna had a very odd selfie.
The 22-year-old rookie and No. 2 overall pick Hunter out of the Colorado Buffaloes where he won the Heisman Trophy last year had three catches for 64 yards including a clutch 44-yarder with two defenders on him that was crazy.
RELATED: Travis Hunter surprises wife Leanna with sweet gift after Jaguars’ big win
He’d also add two tackles and a pass defended on defense in the 31-28 win to bring Jacksonville to a surprising 4-1 record.
Usually at home games Hunter’s wife Leanna is posting her fire game-day fits like her custom Travis Hunter boots look, or her custom Jaguars jean shorts. She didn’t post anything for the big game in the national spotlight which made it even more odd that shortly after the victory she’d drop this selfie showing off their baller bathroom in their new mansion.
RELATED: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa dresses baby girl as Jaguar for stunning Chiefs win
Now, it was a branded post for Vanitii, which is a company for custom vanities and desks, but the timing of it and the fact she posted nothing about the Jaguars’ win or Hunter’s game before or after it as of this writing is just straight odd.
Travis and Leanna just got married at the end of May after being together since high school, and had their first child, a baby boy who looks like Travis. Leanna has even posted him in his game-day onesie, but nothing of that sort either on this night.
Leanna no doubt has her reasons, but again it was the when and the perception of it that caused a stir.
