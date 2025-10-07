Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa dresses baby girl as Jaguar for stunning Chiefs win
Trevor Lawrence turned disaster into late-game heroics in the closing seconds of a Monday Night Football instant classic.
It looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars and their often criticized $275 million franchise quarterback, $200 million of it guaranteed, were going to blow it on the final drive in a dramatic comeback attempt against the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
But in a game that truly had it all, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes throwing a 99-yard pick-6, Lawrence, who turned 26 today, had the birthday-boy good luck as he tripped over his offensive lineman only to recover to score the winning touchdown with 23 seconds left in a bonkers 31-28 victory.
The Clemson Tigers hero and national champion's wife, Marissa, shared her game-day outfit holding their baby girl, Shae Lynn Lawrence, who was appropriately dressed as a baby Jaguar which turned out to be double the good luck charm.
Mom went more casual in a vintage white Jaguars baseball cap with a matching top.
Baby Shae was born in early January, and Marissa, also an event and wedding planner, shared her difficult labor journey in an Instagram post at the time.
Earlier in the day, Mrs. Lawrence also showed off dad and daughter, writing, "Game day snuggles and birthday snuggles... We love you so much!! Happy birthday."
It was a great 26th birthday indeed, with the perfect present to end the day - a career-defining NFL win.
