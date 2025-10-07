The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa dresses baby girl as Jaguar for stunning Chiefs win

It was double good luck for the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback on his birthday with his baby girl Shae Lynn Lawrence rocking the perfect outfit.

Matthew Graham

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium.
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Trevor Lawrence turned disaster into late-game heroics in the closing seconds of a Monday Night Football instant classic.

It looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars and their often criticized $275 million franchise quarterback, $200 million of it guaranteed, were going to blow it on the final drive in a dramatic comeback attempt against the three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a game-winning rushing touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But in a game that truly had it all, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes throwing a 99-yard pick-6, Lawrence, who turned 26 today, had the birthday-boy good luck as he tripped over his offensive lineman only to recover to score the winning touchdown with 23 seconds left in a bonkers 31-28 victory.

The Clemson Tigers hero and national champion's wife, Marissa, shared her game-day outfit holding their baby girl, Shae Lynn Lawrence, who was appropriately dressed as a baby Jaguar which turned out to be double the good luck charm.

Mom went more casual in a vintage white Jaguars baseball cap with a matching top.

Marissa Lawrence, Shae Lynn Lawrence
Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

Baby Shae was born in early January, and Marissa, also an event and wedding planner, shared her difficult labor journey in an Instagram post at the time.

Earlier in the day, Mrs. Lawrence also showed off dad and daughter, writing, "Game day snuggles and birthday snuggles... We love you so much!! Happy birthday."

Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Lawrence, Shae Lynn Lawrence
Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

It was a great 26th birthday indeed, with the perfect present to end the day - a career-defining NFL win.

Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

