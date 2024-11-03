Tyler Smith's lavender stunner ahead of Cowboys vs Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys are up, and a-town down. The team has just kicked off today’s hotly-anticipated game against the Atlanta Falcons, but before then, arrived to Mercedes-Benz stadium in style.
Cowboys tackle Tyler Smith stepped onto the scene in a purple stunner. Smith was dressed head-to-toe in a lavender coat encasing a shirt and tie of the same color. He wore matching fits, and added a bit more vibrance to the look with some colorful sneakers. Smith appeared locked in and focused, as he was he was donning a pair of Apple Airpods Max.
Today’s game will surely be an interesting face-off, as the Cowboys are currently sitting at 3-4 this season, and the Falcons are at 5-3. Though the Cowboys have had a bit of a rocky season this year, Smith hasn’t lost sight of the bigger picture.
In an interview from Sunday, October 13, following a devastating 47-9 loss against the Detroit Lions, Smith shared that he believes that big Ls like this reveal one’s character.
“What are you going to do when that adversity hits you?,” said Smith. “I think that's the true measure of a man — it’s really when he sees that adversity. And I think we have a choice to make — that's all it really is, a choice. Who do you want to be?”
Amid these challenges, Smith arrived confident today, and dressed for success.
