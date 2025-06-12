Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade flexes lucky custom miniskirt for Pacers' Game 3 win
After the Indiana Pacers pulled off an epic 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, they got crushed 123-107 in Game 2.
Even more concerning, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton exited his post-game press conference with a a noticeable limp after the blowout loss. However, Haliburton brushed off any concern on Tuesday.
“I'm fine. Really just a lower leg thing. I'll leave it at that. I don't think there's anything more to elaborate. I feel fine and I'll be ready to go for Game 3," he said.
Cheering on the 25-year-old guard as the Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Wednesday, June 11, his girlfriend, Jade Jones.
Jones and Haliburton recently celebrated their sixth anniversary. She celebrated the occasion on Instagram and wrote, "6 whole years of loving you Every single day you continue to amaze me!!
"You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you 🫶🏼🥹."
Jones traveled to Oklahoma City for both Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals. While she showed off her wild custom jeans for the first matchup, the former Iowa State cheerleader went with a surprisingly subdued preppy outfit for Game 2.
With the series back in Indianapolis for Game 3, however, Jones pulled out her custom jean miniskirt that featured the Pacers logo and "Hali" emblazoned on the front. The miniskirt turned out to be lucky as the Pacers came back to win 116-107.
Haliburton scored 22 points with 11 assists and 9.0 rebounds. With the Pacers leading the series 2-1, Jones might have to wear the same outfit during Game 4 on Friday, June 13.
