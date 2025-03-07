UEFA Champions League host Eva Murati melts internet with shoestring pink minidress
The UEFA Champions League is heating up with the Round of 16 play, but what’s really sizzling is Eva Murati’s latest fit.
The 29-year-old Murati is an Albanian actress and host for the UEFA Champions League studio show. She has modeled for a number of brands, including La Blanche Lingerie and Eagle Mobile, as well as appeared in film and TV shows.
Her ad for Eagle Mobile aired during the UEFA European Championship in 2012 and really got her noticed. Now, she’s certainly hard to miss in looks like her latest shoestring pink minidress that melted the internet.
RELATED: Miami Heat reporter Sara Cardona brings her own heat in sizzling pink dress
She also recently dropped a bombshell look for Valentine’s Day that fans went crazy over.
RELATED: Leylah Fernandez flexes soccer skills in eye-catching houndstooth miniskirt
Murati has been working since she was 15 and made her debut as an actress in 2013 in the short movie called “The Outlaw.” In 2016 she was the star of the Albanian hit TV show “Skenderberg.” She’s currently working on a film project that hasn’t been released.
She started with the UEFA Champions League show back in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since, wowing with more looks like these:
Murati is even more reason to watch the Champions League as the competition heats up.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court