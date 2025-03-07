The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UEFA Champions League host Eva Murati melts internet with shoestring pink minidress

The 29-year-old Albanian model and actress crushes her latest sizzling fit as the UEFA Champions League competition heats up.

Matt Ryan

Eva Murati, host of the UEFA Champions League studio show.
Eva Murati, host of the UEFA Champions League studio show. / Eva Murati/Instagram

The UEFA Champions League is heating up with the Round of 16 play, but what’s really sizzling is Eva Murati’s latest fit.

The 29-year-old Murati is an Albanian actress and host for the UEFA Champions League studio show. She has modeled for a number of brands, including La Blanche Lingerie and Eagle Mobile, as well as appeared in film and TV shows.

Eva Murati
Eva Murati/Instagram

Her ad for Eagle Mobile aired during the UEFA European Championship in 2012 and really got her noticed. Now, she’s certainly hard to miss in looks like her latest shoestring pink minidress that melted the internet.

She also recently dropped a bombshell look for Valentine’s Day that fans went crazy over.

Murati has been working since she was 15 and made her debut as an actress in 2013 in the short movie called “The Outlaw.” In 2016 she was the star of the Albanian hit TV show “Skenderberg.” She’s currently working on a film project that hasn’t been released.

She started with the UEFA Champions League show back in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since, wowing with more looks like these:

Murati is even more reason to watch the Champions League as the competition heats up.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

