UFC's Brookliyn Wren flaunts abs in tiny ring girl fit with backstage selfie
UFC 309 is taking place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 16, with a thrilling main event between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former titleholder Stipe Miocic.
Of course, the UFC ring girls are also there to keep the crowd entertained.
One of the most recognizable faces cageside is Brookliyn Wren, who has been an Octagon girl since April 2017 after spending time in the hospitality industry.
MORE: UFC's Nina Drama talks 'sleeping with Jon Jones' rumors & it hilariously backfires
Wren is very active on social media, so each and every fight night, you can expect to see exclusive content from the night of fights.
The star-studded UFC 309 pay-per-view was no different. During the main card, Brookliyn gave fans a sneak peek into the locker room with a backstage selfie in his ring girl uniform.
It's easy to understand why Brookliyn is a star and the fans love her.
On Instagram, she has amassed a following of more than 128,000 followers and frequently provides updates from her travels and photoshoots as a model when she's not working with the UFC.
