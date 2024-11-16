UFC 309 Live Results & Highlights – Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City this Saturday (November 16) for a UFC 309 card headlined by a heavyweight title fight.
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
The main event will see Jon Jones attempt to defend his heavyweight belt for the first time against former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is returning to the cage for the first time since 2021.
Tom Aspinall Demands UFC Undisputed Title Shot in Next Fight, With or Without Jon Jones
Much of the pre-fight talk ahead of UFC 309 has revolved around potential matchups with Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall if Jones is able to defend his belt, but Miocic will try to spoil those plans in what could be the last time we see one or both of the UFC greats compete inside the Octagon.
The co-main event is a huge lightweight rematch between the division’s former champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.
“Do Bronx” scored a second-round finish to claim the vacant lightweight belt when the pair first met at UFC 262, and now Chandler will try to avenge that loss and vault right back into title contention after missing out on a previously scheduled matchup with Conor McGregor.
The main card will also see the undefeated Bo Nickal face his biggest test yet when he meets Paul Craig after Karine Silva tries to extend her current winning run against Viviane Araujo in a battle between top women’s flyweight contenders.
Dana White Provides Yet Another Update on Conor McGregor's Return
The PPV action kicks off with Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop, and the night's prelims also include UFC record holder Jim Miller taking on Damon Jackson as well as what could be former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman’s final fight against Eryk Anders.
The prelims are set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (November 16), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – For the UFC Heavyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler 2
• Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
• Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva
• Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop
Preliminary Card (ESPN+-ESPNEWS, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
• Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
• Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
• David Onama vs. Roberto Romero
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Marcin Tybura vs. Jhonata Diniz
• Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
• Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott
• Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Tang Kai to Defend Belt Against Akbar Abdullaev in ONE Fight Night 27 Main Event
- Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul During Heated Face-Off before Netflix Boxing Fight
- Shara Magomedov Reportedly Agrees to Huge UFC Saudi Arabia Fight after Viral KO
- UFC CEO Dana White Axes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, Promises Tom Aspinall Next
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.