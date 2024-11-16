UFC's Nina Drama talks 'sleeping with Jon Jones' rumors & it hilariously backfires
UFC reporter Nina Drama, whose real name is Nina-Marie Daniele, has become a superstar in the MMA media world thanks to her unique and entertaining interviews.
Nina Drama is able to shed light on a different side of fighters that fans don't get to see in traditional interviews, and it can often lead to hilarious results.
That was the case ahead of UFC 309 when she sat down with heavyweight champ Jon Jones and decided to ask him to debunk rumors that she slept with him to secure an interview.
Jones, who is also know to troll, couldn't help but give a response that had everyone within an earshot bust into laughter.
You can watch the full interview here.
The 'rumor' was actually started thanks to a joke from former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, but some fans decided keep it going.
When you watch Nina's content, it is easy to see why her popularity continues to rise.
As of 2024, she has amassed a social media following of more than 4.2 million followers on TikTok, has surpassed 2.6 million on Instagram, and continues to build her YouTube following with more than 1.23 million subscribers.
Jones faces former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday, November 16. The event, which airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view, begins at 10:00 p.m. ET.
