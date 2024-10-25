UFC champ Paige VanZant ditches her sultry fits for covered up look in Abu Dhabi
In addition to her fierce punches and powerful slaps, UFC fighter Paige VanZant is known for her seductive outfits outside the ring. But the SI Swimsuit model recently traveled to Abu Dhabi to compete in Power Slap, and she covered up from head to toe to take in the sights.
In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, October 24, VanZant posted a carousel of photos from her trip to the Middle East that showed her and husband Austin Vanderfort outside of a beautiful building, both clad in modest, full-length robes. In the next photo on the carousel, VanZant smiled demurely at the camera from under her hood.
The rest of the pictures reveal that VanZant did not remain covered up for the whole trip, but was being respectful while visiting a monument. Her fellow fighter and internet personality, Agnes Bruckner, commented “You go girl,” on the post.
Some commenters were less complimentary, mocking VanZant for flinching before even receiving a slap from her opponent. "Surprised she never flinched taking these pictures,” wrote one critic.
VanZant also posted on her Instagram Story on October 24 after she lost due to a "clubbing" foul on Power Slap. The star explained that she was “still learning” and would return soon.
