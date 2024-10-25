Paige VanZant shares selfie update after Power Slap fight in Abu Dhabi
Former UFC star Paige VanZant has been trying her hand in several combat sports forms since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship in July 2020.
She competed in bareknuckle boxing, professional record, and traditional boxing since leaving MMA.
Most recently, she signed with UFC president Dana White's slap-fighting promotion, Power Slap. She was victorious in her first attempt and made her sophomore appearance in Abu Dhabi this week.
MORE: UFC star Tracy Cortez drops sideline stunner in mini shorts on MNF
Unfortunately for VanZant, things didn't go as planned.
After a clubbing foul against Chelsea Dodson, the wife of former UFC star John Dodson, the fight ended in a draw. Following the contest, VanZant took to social media to update her fans.
She shared a selfie which shows minimal damage from her opponent's slaps.
She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories apologizing for the foul and taking responsibility and promising to grow, while saying she plans to return to Power Slap in the future.
MORE: Meet Brazilian bombshell Tabatha Ricci: Your new favorite UFC fighter
"Well, guys, Power Slap is over. Went home with the draw, I accidentally clubbed. That was my fault. Still learning, I was a little bit too close with one of my shots," she said.
"Just gotta get my distance right for the next one, but Power Slap, you're gonna see me again."
During her time in mixed martial arts, VanZant compiled a record of 8-5. In professional boxing, she is 0-0-1, while going 0-2 in bare-knuckle boxing.
It's been a rocky road for VanZant in her post-UFC career, but she has said she doesn't need the money she is just competing to challenge herself and for the love of the game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension