Steph Curry adorably matches wife Ayesha’s casual chic US Open fit (PHOTOS)
The celebs are stepping out at the US Open, and the fits are next level. During the penultimate day of the tournament, Steph and Ayesha Curry showed up in some matching, fits.
RELATED: Steph Curry posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
The Golden State Warriors point guard donned a soft, flowing white top with small, black vertical stripes, and matching pants. Ayesha looked fresh in a similarly patterned and schemed polo shirt with horizontal stripes and baggy pants.
Steph and Ayesha are known to match each other’s energy and support each other through their endeavors. In recent years, Ayesha has launched lifestyle, cookware, and skincare brands, and starred in the Netflix Original film, “Irish Wish,” alongside Lindsay Lohan.
In a recent interview on the “Today” show, Steph revealed that Ayesha — who has also had stints on shows like “Hannah Montana” and “Good Luck Charlie” —- helped him with his acting, as he prepared to play a fictional version of himself on the Peacock series “Mr. Throwback.”
“My wife has acted a little bit so I got a little bit of training at home from her,” Curry said. “She did a movie with Lindsay Lohan last year. It’s cool to get in that world. It’s a little bit of an easier step playing myself and having fun with it.”
Steph is fresh off a celebrating an incredible run at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, during which, he won gold as a member of the US Men’s basketball team.
RELATED: Steph Curry parties in Paris streets to MVP chants, drinking champagne (VIDEOS)
Perhaps an Emmy may also be in Steph’s future. If not for acting, at least for style.
