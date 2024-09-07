Travis Kelce's fashion disaster by Taylor Swift's stunning look on date night (PHOTOS)
Travis Kelce is having another amazing year.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and future NFL Hall of Famer is madly in love with the world’s biggest superstar Taylor Swift (with a sweet nickname of course), his team is off to a great start after a dramatic 27-20 win over the Baltimore Raven, and he and his brother Jason Kelce signed a nine-figure deal with Amazon for their New Heights podcast.
Maybe a stylist should also be in order after his dramatic new look last night. And apologies if the actor, game-show host, podcaster, and NFL player already has one, but his fit standing next to his always flawlessly-styled girlfriend fell dramatically short for their date night at Lucali's in Brooklyn, New York.
Are those modern-day Zubaz pants he’s wearing? (No offense to Buffalo Bills fans.) The brand Kelce is wearing are probably a ridiculously expensive version too. Then the sleeveless white sweater, plain black kicks, and the black baseball cap completed a drab ensemble.
Compare that to his girlfriend’s stunning look for the second night in a row after she stole Thursday Night Football, and unfortunately, Brooklyn hip turned into a fashion failure.
We’ll give the NFL star and aspiring entertainment mogul the benefit of the doubt. Looking bad makes his pop-icon girlfriend look even better!
If that’s the case, well played Mr. Kelce.
