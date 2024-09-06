Gabby Thomas’ heartfelt message to Woodhalls after Hunter’s Paralympics gold
Gabby Thomas had her own beautiful Olympic moments, taking home three golds in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
Thomas won a huge bonus with her efforts, and will be featured in November on the Netflix series “Sprint”.
While Thomas returned to her other job in the medical field, the 27-year-old sprinter and Harvard graduate took time to watch a very special moment at the Paralympic Games.
Today, Hunter Woodhall won gold in the 400-meter T62 event at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. This win comes just weeks after his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, won gold in a viral moment at the Paris Olympics in the women’s long jump.
Thomas took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the unbelievable moment.
She posted: “STOP THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGG 🥹 LOVE YALL 🫶🏽”
Here’s the beautiful moment the Woodhalls had sharing and kissing their gold medals.
That’s what the Olympic spirit is all about. Thomas embodies everything that’s right about sports and this really is “everythingggg”.