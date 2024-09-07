Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on Travis Kelce NYC date (PHOTOS)
Welcome (back) to New York Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
A night after the global pop icon attended the Kansas City Chiefs game to watch her future Hall of Fame boyfriend Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and an out-of-bounds big toe outlast the Baltimore Ravens 27-20, the hottest NFL couple headed east for the reportedly a romantic dinner at Lucali’s in Brooklyn. It remains unclear if any of her play calls made it into head coach Andy Reid’s call sheet.
The only thing hotter than the pizza was Taylor Swift’s fit, as she stunned in an all black ensemble, which included a sheer top, mini-shorts, knee-high black boots, and a black sport coat. This coming off of the literal heels of her amazing look from the NFL’s Thursday night football, when she rocked above-the-knee Chiefs red boots, with a denim crop top and matching min-shorts bottom.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shunned by Swift? Her location at Chiefs game finally revealed
Needless to say, if there’s a rift between her and Brittany Mahomes, Swift is making a statement with back-to-back stellar outfits. And if we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s don’t mess with Taylor and her Swifties. You will always be on the losing end. Just ask Kanye and Kim Kardashian.
RELATED: 2024 NFL WAG comprehensive list, photos: Taylor Swift, Ciara just the start
For the second night in a row, even away from the NFL, Taylor Swift won.
