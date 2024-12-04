Vanessa Bryant gifts Russell Wilson Nike Kobe Grinch cleats in epic box
Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers hauled off another big win in Week 13, defeating the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. The win secured the Steelers' spot atop the AFC North standings.
While celebrating his win, Russ returned home to find a package waiting from good friend Vanessa Bryant.
Russ shared a video of him opening the package on social media, and it was nothing other than the highly sought after Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' Vapor Edge cleats that were released around Thanksgiving.
MORE: Vanessa Bryant with wacky fit wishes ‘brother’ Russell Wilson happy birthday
The cleats took the NFL by storm in Week 13, with a number of stars wearing the cleats throughout the weekend. But it hits different when the cleats come from the Queen Mamba herself.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb makes major statement by channeling inner Grinch on Thanksgiving
It's easy to see why the cleats are so highly sought after, because they make a statement.
The Kobe Grinch sneakers have been a staple on the hardwood and as part of streetwear, but now they are making their way to the gridiron. As the holiday season ramps up, you can expect to see them on the field more and more.
The Steelers return to action in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 8. Pittsburgh will be looking to avenge a loss from earlier in the season. If Wilson wears the gifted Grinch cleats, maybe they will bring some good luck.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement