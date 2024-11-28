CeeDee Lamb makes major statement by channeling inner Grinch on Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants for the annual Thanksgiving showdown, and with the team playing on national television, players had to show out.
For CeeDee Lamb, that meant channeling his inner-Grinch.
Lamb immediately stood out on the field by wearing the neon green Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' Vapor Edge cleats which were pointed out on the broadcast.
Multiple players around the NFL wore the 'Grinch" cleats on Thursday after they were reently released by Nike.
Nike also released an add for the cleat earlier in the day that had social media buzzing.
The Grinch cleats with the Cowboys throwback uniforms makes for an unexpected but eye-catching combo.
Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was also rocking the neon green.
This isn't the first time Lamb has worn Kobe-inspired cleats, other. Last season, he broke out custom cleats in December.
You know what they say: If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. Let's hope that proves to be true on Thursday afternoon.
