Vanessa Bryant posts Kobe video celebrating perfect synergy for Year of the Snake
The five-year death anniversary of Kobe Bryant has passed, but his memory will always live on.
The late, great Los Angeles Lakers player and his daughter Gianna were tragically killed with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020. The tributes to Kobe and his daughter poured in like from friend Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, as well as a touching one from former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.
On the sad anniversary, his wife Vanessa Bryant, 42, and his three daughters mourned in silence without posting anything on social media. In her first post since, Vanessa celebrated the Year of the Snake for the Lunar New Year, which Kobe being the “Black Mamba” has special importance. She first posted this:
Then she posted a video of Kobe speaking Chinese and talking about the importance of the Year of the Snake.
”I’m Kobe of the Los Angeles Lakers. The snake symbiolize intelligence, health, and luck. I wish you all a happy and healthy Year of the Snake.”
Nike also dropped some “Year of the Mamba” shoes in honor of Kobe and the Year of the Snake.
Vanessa has previously shared Kobe memories like when the Dodgers won the World Series, and so has her daughter Natalia, 22, who shared a tearjerking video of dad singing on Christmas.
Kobe is survived by Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
Kobe’s spirit lives on and memories like these help preserve the good times of his life. Thanks Vanessa for sharing and Happy Year of the Snake.
