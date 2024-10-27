Victor Wembanyama enters alien mode in Star Wars Wookiee kicks, shiesty
Everyone says that the 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama is not from this world. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year has a ridiculous 8-foot wingspan and dwarfs other grown men on the court.
While the verdict on whether Wemby is human or not remains up in the air, he is doing his best to leave doubt.
Wemby once again appears to be from a galaxy far, far away with his custom sneakers ahead of the San Antonio Spurs home opener against the Houston Rockets.
MORE: Victor Wembanyama dwarfs 'tiny' Chris Paul in first Spurs photos together
Wemby pulled up to the AT&T Center in full alien mode, rocking "Wookiee of the Year" Nike GT Hustles to show off his love of Star Wars.
He completed his look in a shiesty mask, proving he was ready for business.
Chewy, Wemby, whoever he wants to be brought the heat with the custom look, it's just unfortunate he can't wear the sneakers during the game.
Could you imagine a furry size 20.5 driving down the court? And they say Bigfoot isn't real.
San Antonio dropped its season opener to the Dallas Mavericks, with Wembanyama recorded 17 points, 9 rebounds, and one block. During his rookie campaign, Wemby averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game en route to becoming the league's top rookie.
