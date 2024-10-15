7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama goes chill surfer dude for NBA pregame fit
NBA season is underway, and our favorite players are putting in work this preseason.
Today, the San Antonio Spurs will face the Miami Heat, and ahead of the game, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama made a subtle arrival to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Matching the vibes of the city, Wembanyama went for a chill surfer look, arriving in a tank top, shorts, slides with socks (a rather questionable choice), and a book in hand. Perhaps with this minimalistic yet stylish look, Wembanyama maintains a relaxed aesthetic, as he is prepared to give it all on the court.
Back in 2023, Wembanyama was the Spurs’ first round draft pick. He had a promising first season, averaging 21.4 points per game, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, and earned the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year honor. He also won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as part of the French national basketball team.
Hailing from Le Chesnay in France, Wembanyama wants to bring French basketball players into the spotlight. He expressed this in an August 2024 interview with Nike, saying, “I want to help create a new era of dominance for French basketball. That involves promoting the sport and making it more popular in the country for our youth…France has the brightest future of any country in the world for basketball.”
While Wembanyama’s fashion choices for tonight may have played it chill, we can bet he’s taking his international superstar ambition to the courts this season.
