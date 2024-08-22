Why Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams will still paint nails in NFL
Caleb Williams is comfortable with who he is and has a bold fashion sense.
His man purse caused quite a stir in the first episode of “Hard Knocks,” although many NFL players are now Paris chic. Just ask Cincinnati Bengals franchise QB, who’s backless blazer went viral over the summer.
Another tradition that some fans, talking heads, and even some NFL brass scrutinized him for, especially before the NFL draft, was his tradition of painting his nails.
The Heisman Trophy winner has revealed in the past that it’s sort of an homage to his mother, who has been a nail technician for his entire life, and he started doing it his last year of high school.
On the “Pardon My Take” podcast, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback revealed he’s going to continue the tradition, since many were wondering since he hadn’t shown any fingernail flashiness in the preseason.
RELATED: Dolphins’ Mike McDaniels goes full “Miami Vice” with new look
Why is he waiting for the regular season?
“I’ve been doing it for so long now… I’m trying to make sure I can do it for [all the] games because I run out of ideas.”
The Bears QB1 also makes it clear that he’ll keep it clean, even when getting pressed by "Pardon My Take" co-host PFT Commenter to paint things that would rile up rival fan bases like “SMDGB.”
“I’m trying to keep good spirited things on my nails,” says Williams.
The self-aware 22 year old concluded when Big Cat asked if painting his nails motivates him, the rookie, who admitted he does troll fans at times, responded, “It does fire me up… I can use other stuff to fire me up.”
If Williams performs at a high level, he'll have Bears fans more than fired up.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers