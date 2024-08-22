Why Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams will still paint nails in NFL

BREAKING: #Bears QB Caleb Williams WILL PAINT HIS NAILS FOR ALL HIS GAMES this year, he says.



Caleb said that painting his nails fires him up.



He did not rule out painting ‘SMD (SUCK MY D*CK GREEN BAY” on his nails.



