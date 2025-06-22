The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd poses with Paige Bueckers in Wings jersey after ‘girlfriend’ message

The UConn Huskies star is seen with Bueckers in a new photo from a Dallas game.

Matt Ryan

Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd dropped a big hint about her relationship with former UConn Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers with her iPhone cover message in a selfie. Fudd now followed it up sharing a picture with Bueckers while wearing her jersey.

Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, were an amazing duo last season that led the Huskies to their first national title since 2016, and Fudd took home the Women’s Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player award.

They were inseparable last season making TikTok dance videos, and have been since the season ended as well with Fudd attending the WNBA draft where Bueckers would go No. 1 over to the Dallas Wings. During that night, Fudd was unrecognizable after a glam makeover, and then changed into a stunning black sparkly cocktail dress for Bueckers’ after-party.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, UCconn women's basketball
Fudd and Bueckers have been inseparable on and off the court / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

They’ve even done an ad together for Oreo where they rocked competing casual fits.

With Bueckers now in the WNBA, Fudd has been to games like her Connecticut return where Fudd upstaged Bueckers in the crowd, and then this past Friday again at the Connecticut Sun. It was from that night Fudd shared the first photo of her with bestie Bueckers after her reveal of the phone case that says, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it.

Azzi Fudd (left) and Paige Bueckers (middle)
Azzi Fudd (left) and Paige Bueckers (middle) / Azzi Fudd/Instagram

UConn legends on and off the court right there.

While they could just be besties and nothing is official, it’s awesome to see them together.

Fudd opted to return to the Huskies for one more season, and then will be a top selection in the 2026 draft where she will join Bueckers in the WNBA.

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, UConn women's basketball
UConn women's basketball/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

