Who is Cooper Flagg’s twin brother Ace at the 2025 NBA Draft?
Wednesday night was about Cooper Flagg becoming the 2025 NBA Draft’s No. 1 pick to the Dallas Mavericks. His family was there to witness it and share in his big moment, including his twin brother, Ace Flagg. A lot of people on social media didn’t know he had a twin. So who is Ace?
The Flagg family is a basketball family. His mom Kelly played for the University of Maine team that got the school’s first NCAA tournament win, upsetting Stanford in the 1998-1999 season. His dad Ralph played ball at Eastern Maine Community College.
Cooper and his older brother Hunter and his twin Ace grew up in the gym. The trio played on the same team at Nokomis Regional High School in Maine, and led the team to the 2022 state championship.
Ace, 18, also led Montverde Academy in Florida to a state championship two years later, and then in February of 2025 led Greensboro Day School in North Carolina to a state title. If you’re keeping track, that’s three basketball state championships in three different states. Wow.
While Cooper entered college a year early for the Duke Blue Devils, Ace was still in high school winning that last title. He’s committed to the University of Maine like mom, and where Hunter goes to school while working on his degree in sports management.
"I'm proud of him," Cooper said in a press conference. “(Ace) got three state championships in three different states through his high school career, so that's pretty cool."
Remember the name Ace Cooper because the Cooper family can ball.
