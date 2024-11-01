The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA's DiDi Richards flexes toned abs in flirty Lola Bunny fit

DiDi Richards put her toned abs on display in a stunning Lola Bunny fit for the holiday.

Josh Sanchez

WNBA guard DiDi Richards coaches her team during the 5v5 Brooklyn Park Classic in the annual Practice in the Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park.
WNBA guard DiDi Richards coaches her team during the 5v5 Brooklyn Park Classic in the annual Practice in the Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park. / Tom Horak-Imagn Images

WNBA veteran DiDi Richards is no stranger to the basketball court.

After winning the NCAA championship under Kim Mulkey at Baylor and earning Naismith and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors, DiDi made her way to the WNBA as a member of the New York Liberty.

After being released by the Liberty, DiDi made the trip to Australia to join the Sydney Flames of the WNBL before rejoining the WNBA during the 2024 season as a member of the Washington Mystic.

MORE: DiJonai Carrington flexes abs in Lola Bunny Space Jam Halloween costume

While the WNBA season is over, DiDi is back in a basketball uniform with a flirty twist.

She shared her Halloween costume on social media and it was a hit. DiDi flexed her toned abs in a stunning Lola Bunny costume that immediately turns heads.

DiDi Richards, Lola Bunny Halloween costume
DiDi Richards/Instagram
DiDi Richards, Lola Bunny Halloween costume
DiDi Richards/Instagram
DiDi Richards, Lola Bunny Halloween costume
DiDi Richards/Instagram
DiDi Richards, Lola Bunny Halloween costume
DiDi Richards/Instagram

Turn up for the Bunny Squad, because it never looked so good.

There's no telling when or where we will see DiDi back on the court next, but you can expect plenty of people to tune in to catch the fan-favorite wherever she lands.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress

Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos

Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win

Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game

Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion