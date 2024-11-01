WNBA's DiDi Richards flexes toned abs in flirty Lola Bunny fit
WNBA veteran DiDi Richards is no stranger to the basketball court.
After winning the NCAA championship under Kim Mulkey at Baylor and earning Naismith and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors, DiDi made her way to the WNBA as a member of the New York Liberty.
After being released by the Liberty, DiDi made the trip to Australia to join the Sydney Flames of the WNBL before rejoining the WNBA during the 2024 season as a member of the Washington Mystic.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington flexes abs in Lola Bunny Space Jam Halloween costume
While the WNBA season is over, DiDi is back in a basketball uniform with a flirty twist.
She shared her Halloween costume on social media and it was a hit. DiDi flexed her toned abs in a stunning Lola Bunny costume that immediately turns heads.
Turn up for the Bunny Squad, because it never looked so good.
There's no telling when or where we will see DiDi back on the court next, but you can expect plenty of people to tune in to catch the fan-favorite wherever she lands.
