DiJonai Carrington flexes abs in Lola Bunny Space Jam Halloween costume
Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington brought the heat for Halloween and you shouldn't have expected anything less.
The WNBA's Most Improved Player shared her Halloween costume on social media and it was a blast from the past, bringing some nostalgia with a modern-day twist.
DiJonai brought her best Lola Bunny Space Jam fit front and center for the holiday, doing things as they should be done.
DiJonai Carrington brings the heat in fire all-red WNBA Playoff fit
She flexed her abs in the crop top jersey and had the bunny ears to match. Of course, she had to add a luxurious spin with her Louis Vuitton bag.
That is how it's done.
This season, DiJonai didn't just excel on the court, she was a star off of it. Week after week she would bring the heat to the WNBA fashion runway with her stunning fits that would send social media into a stir.
DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith's special moment after Sun-Fever Playoff game
It's not hard to understand why.
After battling injuries throughout her first three seasons in the WNBA and starting only three games, Carrington started 39 of 39 games for the Sun and finally got to show the world her talent.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for Connecticut during the regular season.
