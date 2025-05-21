WNBA star Cameron Brink brings back fire Sparks pregame fit in shorts, matching boots
Cameron Brink isn’t back yet for the Los Angeles Sparks, but her fit game certainly is.
The 6-foot-4 forward is getting ready for her second season in the WNBA after suffering a season-ending knee injury last June. She’s worked hard in her recovery with her crazy workouts with a kid in her arms, or her almost splits on a machine that new teammate Kelsey Plum shared.
It was also a memorable offseason because Brink got engaged to longtime Stanford boyfriend Ben Felter with a giant rock on her finger.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dazzles beside 6-foot-6 Lonzo Ball in WNBA, NBA hang out
The 23-year-old’s fashion game never had an offseason like her winning miniskirt and boots combo on Wheel of Fortune, or her matching crop top and miniskirt for NBA All-Star weekend.
For Brink’s latest fit hit that she posted form the Sparks home game vs. the Minnesota Lynx Felter even said, “You party.” Brink posted this look and wrote, “Tunnel fits are back babyy 💛.”
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink has tennis skirt fit-off with Sparks teammate Rae Burrell
Brink is definitely not back with her fits — she never left.
She is however back for WNBA season in terms of her looks, and soon she’ll be back on the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry