WNBA star Cameron Brink brings back fire Sparks pregame fit in shorts, matching boots

The Los Angeles star may not be playing yet, but her fit game is already at an All-Star level.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cameron Brink isn’t back yet for the Los Angeles Sparks, but her fit game certainly is.

The 6-foot-4 forward is getting ready for her second season in the WNBA after suffering a season-ending knee injury last June. She’s worked hard in her recovery with her crazy workouts with a kid in her arms, or her almost splits on a machine that new teammate Kelsey Plum shared.

It was also a memorable offseason because Brink got engaged to longtime Stanford boyfriend Ben Felter with a giant rock on her finger.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dazzles beside 6-foot-6 Lonzo Ball in WNBA, NBA hang out

The 23-year-old’s fashion game never had an offseason like her winning miniskirt and boots combo on Wheel of Fortune, or her matching crop top and miniskirt for NBA All-Star weekend.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

For Brink’s latest fit hit that she posted form the Sparks home game vs. the Minnesota Lynx Felter even said, “You party.” Brink posted this look and wrote, “Tunnel fits are back babyy 💛.”

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink has tennis skirt fit-off with Sparks teammate Rae Burrell

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Brink is definitely not back with her fits — she never left.

She is however back for WNBA season in terms of her looks, and soon she’ll be back on the court.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

