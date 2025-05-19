6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dazzles beside 6-foot-6 Lonzo Ball in WNBA, NBA hang out
In a world of on-the-court potential, two sidelined stars for the NBA and WNBA are hoping they can finally reach the lofty expectations.
It might already be too late for the Chicago Bulls famous point guard Lonzo Ball, still only 27, who missed a lot of this past season with a sprained right wrist, while his explosiveness might be forever compromised because of three surgeries on his left knee, including a meniscus transplant.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink amazes in SI Swimsuit issue debut
WNBA star Cameron Brink, the No. 2 overall pick for the Los Angeles Sparks after the world famous Caitlin Clark, suffered a torn ACL on the same left knee, and there is still no timetable for her return to the court.
Unfortunately for the former Stanford first team All-American, the 23 year old has found more success in her off-the-court endeavors than any performance on it, just recently becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink has tennis skirt fit-off with Sparks teammate Rae Burrell
The two posed together to promote Ball's appearance on Brink's podcast "Straight to Cam," which she co-hosts with Stephen Curry's sister Sydel.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink and her mom tower over Stephen Curry’s mother and sister
Brink dazzles in a simple white midriff top and jeans, while the former No. 2 overall pick and UCLA playmaker matches the denim in a couture shirt.
Ball recently made headlines by proposing a blockbuster trade on his own podcast for his little brother LaMelo Ball, ending up in Brink's backyard with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Hopefully Brink and Ball can both return to making headlines on the court, not away from it.
