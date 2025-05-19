The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dazzles beside 6-foot-6 Lonzo Ball in WNBA, NBA hang out

The Los Angeles Sparks star is still recovering from an ACL injury, while the Chicago Bulls famous, often-hurt guard posed together for an awesome photo.

Matthew Graham

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
In this story:

In a world of on-the-court potential, two sidelined stars for the NBA and WNBA are hoping they can finally reach the lofty expectations.

It might already be too late for the Chicago Bulls famous point guard Lonzo Ball, still only 27, who missed a lot of this past season with a sprained right wrist, while his explosiveness might be forever compromised because of three surgeries on his left knee, including a meniscus transplant.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink amazes in SI Swimsuit issue debut

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

WNBA star Cameron Brink, the No. 2 overall pick for the Los Angeles Sparks after the world famous Caitlin Clark, suffered a torn ACL on the same left knee, and there is still no timetable for her return to the court.

Unfortunately for the former Stanford first team All-American, the 23 year old has found more success in her off-the-court endeavors than any performance on it, just recently becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink has tennis skirt fit-off with Sparks teammate Rae Burrell

Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

The two posed together to promote Ball's appearance on Brink's podcast "Straight to Cam," which she co-hosts with Stephen Curry's sister Sydel.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink and her mom tower over Stephen Curry’s mother and sister

Cameron Brink, Lonzo Ball
Straight to Cam/Instagram

Brink dazzles in a simple white midriff top and jeans, while the former No. 2 overall pick and UCLA playmaker matches the denim in a couture shirt.

Ball recently made headlines by proposing a blockbuster trade on his own podcast for his little brother LaMelo Ball, ending up in Brink's backyard with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hopefully Brink and Ball can both return to making headlines on the court, not away from it.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress

Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation

Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion