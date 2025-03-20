WNBA star dazzles in off-shoulder black gown for girls night out without fiancé
Cameron Brink can certainly talk the talk, but she also walks the walk by letting her fashion game speak for itself.
The Los Angeles Sparks star and host of the podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry doesn’t hold back her feelings on the show like how she’s “icked out” by the team’s male players practice.
Brink, who has been rehabbing her injured knee that required ACL surgery back in June, has been working hard to be ready for the season, even doing lunges while holding a child in her arms, and flexing her new buff physique in selfies.
She’s also been crushing the offseason in her fits like her nerdy superhero look recently, and her devilish miniskirt and boots combo while towering over Sydel. She was back bringing the heat with her latest fashion slay while out with her good friends.
It was Brink’s bestie Chloe Brown’s birthday, and Brink shared a collage of photos with Brown, as well as a picture when they were both 16 years old in a sweet throwback.
Brink just celebrated her dating anniversary with fiancé Ben Felter, but stepped out for some fun with her girls and didn’t disappoint with her fit game and her glam game face.