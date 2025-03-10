Cameron Brink’s fiancé Ben Felter posts bikini stunner of WNBA star for anniversary
Cameron Brink and Ben Felter have been together for four years now. He celebrated by posting a sweet message and a sizzling shot of her in a bikini.
Felter and Brink met when she played basketball as a Stanford Cardinal in college, and he was on the rowing team. He then proposed to the Los Angeles Sparks star in September in Paris, France.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink reveals expensive wedding details with awkward dilemma
While Brink has been recovering from an ACL injury and surgery that ended her rookie WNBA season in June, she’s also launched a new podcast called “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel, and on one episode Sydel called out how big Brink’s engagement ring is with a one-word burn.
For their four-year anniversary, Felter posted on Instagram and wrote, “Four years with the love of my life.” He then dropped the two of them together with Brink in a stunning bikini. Scroll through to see all the photos he chose.
Brink, 23, and her man are planning a long engagement with the wedding expected to take place on Stanford’s campus in 2026.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink slays preppy glam in miniskirt, glasses at Unrivaled
Brink, who just crushed a fire leather miniskirt with a new impressive physique, will be ready to play for the Sparks come May.
Happy dating anniversary to Ben Felter and Cameron Brink.
