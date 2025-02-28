Cameron Brink says she’s taller than 6-foot-4 listed playing height
Cameron Brink is one of the tallest players in the WNBA and makes teammates like Kelsey Plum even look small.
Listed at 6-foot-4 for the Los Angeles Sparks, we’ve seen Brink tower over lots of people including actor Jamie Foxx in a photo where they were back-to-back. It’s rare she’s dwarfed — unless it’s when she stood next to NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama, of course.
The 23-year-old Brink out of Stanford University unfortunately had her rookie year cut short due to an ACL injury and surgery and couldn’t play in the Unrivaled League for the Lunar Owls. Instead, she’s worked on her fit game like her blue miniskirt and matching top for NBA All-Star Weekend, as well as started a new podcast called “Straight to Cam” co-hosted by Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry.
In the most recent episode, Brink talked about how tall she really thinks Kevin Hart is. In recalling the moment she met the actor last year, Brink dropped in the fact she’s taller than 6-foot-4. She said, “I’m obviously 6-5,” and that she was probably 6-foot-7 in the photo with Hart in her heels. You can see the full interview if you scroll through to the last slide below.
That extra inch is large when you’re playing basketball. Good to know, Cameron. Now, get the Sparks and the WNBA to officially fix it to the correct height, please.
