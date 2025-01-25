WNBA star Satou Sabally flaunts abs, legs in stunning Miami miniskirt fit
Satou Sabally doesn’t know her next WNBA home after declaring for free agency from the Dallas Wings, but the basketball star is enjoying her temporary home in Miami with the Phantom BC Unrivaled club while dropping her usual fire fits.
The 6-foot-4 forward has teamed up with Natasha Cloud, Marina Mabrey, Sabrina , Katie Lou Samuelson, and Brittney Griner in the innaguaral 3x3 professional league. While Sabally always brings it on the court, she does off of it as well like her recent miniskirt crop-top combo, and her jersey rocking courtside fit for a Miami Heat game.
The 26-year-old Sabally brought the heat to South Beach with another stunning miniskirt while flaunting her abs and legs for another winning combination like her all-around game.
She definitely slayed that look.
Sabally was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft and was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact in the WNBA.
In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.
No doubt Sabally will be an asset to whichever team she lands on next season and will be a fan favorite with sizzling fits like these.
