WNBA's Satou Sabally links with Jimmy Butler, rocks jersey courtside
Satou Sabally is one of the many WNBA stars currently living it up in Miami for the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league. Sabally is suiting up for Phantom BC, alongside former Oregon Ducks teammate Sabrina Ionescu, for the season.
While she's kicking it in Miami, Sabally has been in the headlines with uncertainty about her future in the W after announcing her plans to leave the Dallas Wings and play for another franchise next season.
One way Sabally is enjoying herself off of the court is linking up with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who has embraced Unrivaled.
MORE: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in 'Unrivaled' miniskirt-crop top combo
Butler has attended a handful of Unrivaled games and even trained with Sabally and others leading up to the league's launch. This week, Butler shared photos playing a game of dominos with Sabally and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, who is playing for Laces BC.
After the game of dominos, Sabally and Boston pulled up to the Kaseya Center to watch Butler and the Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers.
MORE: Angel Reese has insane luxury brand fit ‘wearing diamonds’ for Unrivaled debut
Butler had worn a Sabally jersey when he was sitting courtside for Unrivaled, and she returned the favor against the Blazers by rocking a City Edition Miami Vice jersey.
The Unrivaled players really are living their best lives.
In her final season with the Wings, Sabally recorded 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists per game.
MORE: WNBA's Aaliyah Edwards, NBA legend Steve Nash link up at Unrivaled opener
Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster before making her impact felt in the W. She was teammates with fellow top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.
The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.
We will have to see where Sabally suits up next season, but she is sure to make an impact wherever she lands.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message