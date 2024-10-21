'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt returns to the track, apparently pants-free
It’s the start of a new competitive season for Alica Schmidt. The German running star, 25, posted on Instagram to celebrate her return to the track.
“First week back 📈 season 25‘ loading ..” she wrote in her caption. The photo shows the Olympic athlete crouched in a starting position on her platform, an intense look in her blue eyes as she mentally prepares to take off. But something about the exact angle of her legs makes it look like she forgot an important piece of gear — her shorts!
It’s probable that Alica does have something on her bottom half, perhaps a pair of running briefs like the ones she’s worn in past races. But the blonde beauty’s outfit choice is simply not visible in the picture she shared.
Commenters shared their admiration of Schmidt’s athleticism. One wrote that they were inspired by her. “You are as fast and agile as a cheetah!! 🐆🐆🐆 you made me inspired to run 3 days a week and continue to lose a lot of weight this year!! ♥️♥️♥️🥰🥰🥰 . ”
Many more fans chimed in with comments about the runner’s beauty. For Schmidt, who has been called the “World’s Sexiest Athlete” by many, this is nothing new. “Speed Queen my crush❤️ ,” gushed another besotted fan.
