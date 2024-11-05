The Athlete Lifestyle logo

‘World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt reveals new body mod in hard-to-see spot

Sophie Hessekiel

Alica Schmidt (GER) and Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) run the second leg in the mixed 4 x 400m relay during the World Athletics Relays at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.
Alica Schmidt is feeling hip!

The German track stunner took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 5, wearing a green headband that brought out the color in her eyes and a mischievous look on her face. “About to do something…” the 25-year-old runner teased in the caption.

The next Story revealed the track and field star lying on a table while a tattoo artist worked on her hip!

"My first and only tattoo," she wrote in the caption. Schmidt had a beautiful city skyline to look out at during the process.

A closeup shot showed viewers what Alica got tattooed and where: the iconic symbol of the Olympic rings on her hip. She wrote in the caption that the design came out “exactly how I wanted it.”

Schmidt went on to pose for a photo with her tattoo artist in her extra-short running briefs and a cozy-looking green sweater.

She shared another closeup of the rings on her hip in a gorgeous mirror selfie that showed off her incredibly toned abs.

Schmidt is often referred to as the “World’s Sexiest Athlete.” She traveled to Tokyo as a substitute for Germany’s 4x400 relay team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but was not called to compete. At the 2024 Summer Olympics, however, she got to compete, and now she has a permanent memento of the experience.

