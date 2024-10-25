Brian Cashman’s daughter Gracie Cashman reveals truth about Yankees GM
The 2024 World Series officially kicks off on Friday night in LA when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees in Game 1.
It's a meeting between two of the most storied franchises in MLB and some of the biggest stars in the league, so plenty of eyeballs will be dialed into the action.
Gracie Cashman, the daughter of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, will be among those watching.
Ahead of the World Series, the 26-year-old Gracie spoke to the New York Post to reveal information about the personality behind her father's stoic presence in the dugout.
While Cashman may present as a serious man, he is "goofy" with his family behind closed doors.
"He’s a goofy, silly guy," Gracie said. "I’ve had an interesting window with my dad, specifically of his public persona … I have friends that meet him that are Yankee fans and they’re really like, 'That’s not how I expected him to be at all. He’s very different than what I thought.'
"He’s got two kids, so he’s funny with us. He’s not as stoic. He’s not as reserved."
Brian Cashman, funny man. Who'da thunk it?
Gracie, who hosts the interview series "The Story of My Number" on the YES Network, will not be in attendance for the first two games of the World Series in Los Angeles because of production for season 2.
However, when the action shifts back to New York, expect to see Gracie cheering on the Bronx Bombers in person.
The World Series will be coming to New York on Monday, October 28.
