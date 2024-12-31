Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his Starbucks order for superstitious streak
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn’t wasting any time after Monday night’s revenge win over the San Francisco 49ers. Back home, he got his coffee and headed right back to work.
It was a big night for the Lions, winning 40-34 and avenging last year’s NFC Championship loss at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Campbell wasn’t resting any of his starters despite the game’s outcome not having any bearing on the team’s playoff positioning. Sunday’s upcoming game vs. the Minnesota Vikings will be for all the NFC North marbles and for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The 48-year-old fiery coach and the team got back to Detroit in the wee hours of the morning where Dan’s wife Holly Campbell shared he took a nap and grabbed his special coffee before heading right back to work. She wrote on Instagram, “When he gets home at 7am, takes a nap, and leaves for the office at 10am...you do a solo coffee run and hand off the caffeine as he walks out the door. Victory Tuesday!!!!! ☕🥱👊🏻 #backontop #,” and shared this picture of Dan with his Starbucks cup.
Dan, who we’ve seen before gretting coffee with his tiny dog in his lap and in his surprisingly tiny truck, seems like a guy who is always on caffeine and on the go. While he could’ve slept some on the plane, it’s quite impressive he’s got that drive to get right back to it. That’s what a championship-level coach does.
When asked what Dan drinks in the comments, Holly replied:
A black eye coffee is a cup with two shots of espresso for an extra kick — not that Dan needs it.
Dan no doubt won’t hold anything back when the Lions take the field on Sunday night. It all starts with his morning coffee orders.
